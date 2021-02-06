K-State is preparing for the start of in-person classes Monday, and officials said they’re hoping to prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as much as possible.
The university’s spring semester began remotely Jan. 25 so that students wouldn’t return and congregate in Manhattan all at once. More students will be returning in the coming days as classes on campus start next week.
“We’ll be very vigilant over the next couple weeks,” said Dr. Kyle Goerl, medical director of the Lafene Health Center at K-State.
On Friday, Riley County recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, for a total of 252 active cases. That continues a downward trend in new cases, which at its height in November was 271.
However, as cases decrease, Goerl said the university and area is preparing for another potential spike following the Super Bowl this weekend.
The county experienced a large surge in cases when students returned to campus in August.
“And so when you had us coming back and coming back together after being apart for months and months since we had to go fully remote in the spring last year, I think a number of things kind of came together to drive that spike,” he said.
Entering January, Goerl said a lot of students already had been infected with the virus and have some level of immunity now.
“Your pool of individuals to contract the virus is smaller than it was in the fall,” he said.
Because of the number of K-State students who already had the coronavirus in the fall, a two-week remote start to the semester and other factors, K-State has been able to avoid a spike so far.
“It’s really multi-factorial,” Goerl said.
Goerl said a combination of these things as well as people behaving more responsibly and masking rates going up since the fall has driven case counts down in the state and across the nation.
“What I think we’re seeing here is a bit of a microcosm of the state and nation at-large, which is currently seeing a contraction of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and that’s all very reassuring,” Goerl said.
In Riley County, cases have reduced as residents start to receive the vaccine.
This semester, K-State is increasing testing among students, Goerl said, and the university is preparing for vaccine distribution once they receive them.
“We’re certainly continuing to push the things that work well, which is mask-wearing and social distancing to continue to prevent spread,” Goerl added.
Goerl is also keeping an eye on the new variants of the coronavirus, which are the United Kingdom variant, South African variant and Brazilian variant. Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory doctors are studying these new variants as well, Goerl said.
The Kansas City Star reported Thursday the first person to test positive for the UK variant in Kansas lives in Ellis County.
Goerl said it’s a race against time to get as many people vaccinated before these variants spread widely.
Vaccines currently on the market hold up “fairly well” to at least the U.K. and South African variants, Goerl said.