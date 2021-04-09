Lafene Health Center director Jim Parker doesn’t know what school will look like at K-State in the fall, but distributing vaccines is a step toward normalcy.
“We hope we’re able to keep moving forward in a way that’s protecting students and faculty and staff,” Parker said.
Lafene staff administered more than 900 vaccines at a clinic Thursday at the Peters Recreation Complex. Lafene has now given more than 5,000 doses total. Students received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Thursday’s clinic. That is a single-dose vaccine, which Parker said is helpful as the school year ends. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose after three to four weeks. Parker said Lafene had mostly given Moderna vaccines.
“Students are going to be leaving in a little over four weeks,” Parker said. “We can’t give (Pfizer or Moderna) because they can’t come back for the next dose.”
Greyson Collins, a senior animal science major, received the vaccine Thursday and said the process was easy and simple. He received a notification when he was eligible and a reminder of his appointment. When he arrived, signs directed him around the complex to the clinic.
Collins said he decided to “go with the flow” once he became eligible and said people are still wondering what K-State will look like next year.
“I think we’ll see a little more in-person class, but I don’t think online learning is going away,” he said. “I think we’ll see more of hybrid mode, so if you’re sick you can stay home and still participate in class.”
Parker said he and other members of the Lafene staff have engaged with university officials to advise the safest way to move forward next year.
“Our faculty and staff want to feel safe at work,” Parker said. “With the vaccine, we have sensed a higher feeling of safety.”
He said people who come in seem excited and say they are trying to do something to protect themselves and loved ones. He said if the data available right now is accurate, vaccine distribution efforts will be a major contributor toward regaining some parts of what normal life looked like before the pandemic.
“We don’t know what the new normal looks like,” Parker said. “We’re all motivated to provide a safe environment.”