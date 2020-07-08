Two K-State students are suing the university for a refund in tuition and fees after the last half of the spring semester shifted to online-only classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Saline County residents Noah Plank and John Garfolo, who have since graduated, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Monday so others may join. They allege breach of contract by K-State.
Because the university canceled in-person education and services in response to the virus, the lawsuit says “plaintiffs did not receive the benefit and services that they bargained for when they provided payment for tuition and fees.”
The university has issued millions of dollars in prorated refunds for housing and dining costs.
The lawsuit alleges Plank paid about $5,400 in tuition and fees for the semester and Garfolo paid about $6,000. It says they used facilities like the gym and labs and attended campus organizations and events, all of which they no longer had access to after students could not return to campus.
“Named plaintiffs and the class did not enter into an agreement with defendants for online education, but rather sought to receive in-person education from defendants’ institution,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit alleges the students are entitled a prorated refund for the paid tuition because they were not provided the services and college experience they were promised. In addition to the refunds, the plaintiffs ask for other damages and attorney fees, as well as a jury trial.
K-State did not comment on the pending litigation.
The lawsuit also names the Kansas Board of Regents as a defendant and “other affiliated entities and individuals.”
Plank and Garfolo are represented by Joseph, Hollander and Craft LLC in Kansas City, Missouri.