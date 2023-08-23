KSU Salina Imagination Studios

K-State Salina, the Salina Airport Authority and the state of Kansas are partnering with Pure Imagination Studios to build a one-of-a-kind spatial computing studio and learning center.

 Courtesy photo

The K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is building a multimillion-dollar virtual reality studio for students to utilize.

K-State officials announced the $41 million project Wednesday, in partnership with the state Department of Commerce and entertainment company Pure Imagination Studios. The Kansas Advanced Immersive Research for Emerging Systems, or K-AIRES, facility will house an augmented reality and virtual reality studio. The project consists of a three-story, 55,000-square-foot building, which campus officials said will employ 100 people.