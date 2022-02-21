Thousands packed K-State’s Weber Arena this weekend for the return of the KSU Rodeo after a year off because of the pandemic.
The 3,500-seat arena was full Saturday evening for the second night of the rodeo. Twenty collegiate teams from Kansas and Oklahoma, with about 410 students in total, competed in various events from calf-roping to steer wrestling and barrel racing.
K-State Rodeo coach Casey Winn said the Manhattan event is one of the highest-attended college rodeos in the country. He said the rodeo team is celebrating 75 years of existence this season.
“It’s a great bunch of kids who do the work,” Winn said. “We’re one of the largest student-run events on campus. Basically, I’m the supervisor, but it’s run by the students.”
Winn said the club has grown in the seven years he’s been coach, with added scholarship opportunities and increased membership. He said this year the team encountered “a few bobbles” and didn’t do as well as they would’ve hoped.
“On the whole though, we’re doing good. Our team is making improvements,” Winn said.
The collegiate rodeo season consists of 10 events, with four in the fall and six in the spring. The KSU Rodeo team’s next event will be in Fort Scott next month.
Winn said last year’s rodeo season was “a little crazy,” as organizers canceled the fall events — including the one at K-State — but nine rodeos were scheduled that spring across the region to compensate.
“School was a little tough going nine weekends (of rodeos) in a row for these kids,” Winn said.
K-State senior Bri Maudlin competed in the barrel racing event Friday night. She said her horse, Buckshot, competed while recovering from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disease that affects the horse’s central nervous system.
“I’m trying everything possible, and I’ve been praying really hard just to get my horse back to normal,” Maudlin said. “I was just blessed to be able to compete. After last year, not having the rodeo, it kind of sucked not having it, but this year was awesome.”
Maudlin said not only do the human performers thrive off crowd noise and interaction, but the horses do as well.
K-State freshman Aleah Peres said it was the first KSU Rodeo for her and her horse, Chief. They competed in barrel racing.
“It’s my first time, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard a crowd this loud,” Peres said.
K-State senior Tabitha Tschanz and her horse, Tanzanite, competed in the barrel races. She said it was nice to see the community supporting student rodeo teams. Maudlin said the collegiate rodeo scene is a growing community.
“I think rodeo, like as a whole, it’s like a huge family,” Maudlin said, “especially our team. In the end, we’re all like one big family. … Whenever we put on a rodeo everyone has to work together, and it usually goes really smoothly.”
From the K-State Rodeo team, Kenzie Jones placed fifth in the regional breakaway competition. Full rodeo results are pending review by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.