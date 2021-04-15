K-State researchers say they are finding some environmental and cattle performance benefits to burning only small portions of pastureland at a time.
K-State Research and Extension beef cattle specialist Jaymelynn Farney said patch burning may be a more environmentally sound solution. Patch burning involves landowners burning portions of their pastures in a yearly rotation, instead of burning the entire pasture at once.
A new report titled “Alternative Burning Strategies” summarizes research conducted in Kansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee on the effectiveness of patch burning.
Those studies suggest this method conserves nutrients, helps maintain diverse ecosystems in range pastures and may increase gains in cattle.
It’s fairly well known that cattle do better pastures that see regular burning compared to unburned pastures, Farney said.
“We find that cattle do perform better,” Farney said. “They gain more weight, they’re a little fleshier sometimes. Even though you have a small amount of pasture that’s more dense in calories and higher in proteins, that little bit of extra nutrient supplement offers higher quality foraging, and just results in cattle doing better.”
Farney said it would be like humans getting an extra protein boost in their daily smoothie or taking an extra multivitamin every morning.
The KSU studies show pairs of cows and calves that graze pastures that were patch-burned had similar body condition and weight to cows and calves that graze unburned or completely burned pastures.
But patch burning had environmental benefits. Cattle grazing systems are one of the primary sources of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly nitrous oxide and methane. Patch burning led to lower methane production.
“The more methane they produce, the less the cattle are gaining,” Farney said. “When you go from a no-burn to a patch-burn setup, you have higher quality feed, so those cattle more effectively utilize what they’re consuming.”
Farney said patch burning more closely mimics historical patterns of burning and grazing, similar to when fires are ignited by lightning. Other research indicates bison and other animals prefer to graze burned areas over grassland that has not been burned.
Landowners have used prescribed burns on the natural tallgrass prairie as a conservation tool for decades. Experts have found these burns are effective at controlling invasive plant species along with improving the quality of foraging for cattle. Yet the plumes of smoke from these large-scale controlled grass fires can float for hundreds of miles into metropolitan areas, such as Omaha, Nebraska or the Kansas City region, and create air quality problems in those areas.
Farney said there is a lot of educational material available through K-State for landowners to review before they set out burning their pastures.
“Within the tools we have available, a person can put in where the smoke drift is going, so that we can try and burn on days when the wind currents won’t send that smoke into metro areas,” Farney said. “We’re also working on trying to develop plans that dilute smoke through other areas.”
Farney said fires such as the prescribed burns have been documented for dozens of years as a tool used to improve our natural system.
“The reason we call them invasive species is they kind of migrated, they’re not native to this area, and they often times grow faster, produce more seeds, and out-compete,” Farney said. “If those go unchecked, we’ll lose our beautiful grasslands and turn it into nothing but prickly briar bushes.”