Kansas State University officials launched a new multi-billion-dollar initiative to bring new jobs to the state and help improve the overall economy of Kansas.
Officials announced the formation of the Economic Prosperity Plan on Friday. KSU vice president for research David Rosowsky said the plan will allow K-State to create 3,000 new jobs and $3 billion in additional investments into the state in the next 10 years.
“Through public and private investments in K-State’s researchers, facilities, and students, the university will deliver increased prosperity to the people, businesses, and hard-working citizens of Kansas,” Rosowsky said in a statement to The Mercury.
The plan is a response to a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to tangibly show how higher institutions in the state will add to the Kansas economy. The plan will focus on four areas of strength: food and agriculture systems innovation; digital agriculture and advanced analytics; biosecurity and biodefense; and extension and outreach.
Officials said the food and ag systems portion of the plan use the university’s research on crops, livestock and natural resources to attract new investment in the state and position the university as a leader in agricultural innovation and technology.
“K-State is the world’s food laboratory, working to solve problems across the entire agriculture chain — production, processing, packaging, distribution, and food safety — creating a unique innovation ecosystem,” Rosowsky said.
The plan also calls for the creation of a biotechnology development module within the university’s Biosecurity Research Institute that will allow corporate partners to develop diagnostic, therapeutic and preventative measures for a range of emerging zoonotic diseases, or those that can affect animals and people. Rosowsky said university officials seek to make KSU a global leader in the field of biodefense.
“K-State is … the only university in the world with biosafety level-3 and biosafety level-3 agricultural facilities located in our campus, and biosafety level-4 facilities located directly adjacent to campus at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF,” Rosowsky said. “These high-containment research facilities give our scientists, and those that will come to work with us, a secure location to study high-consequence pathogens that affect plants, animals, and human health.”
The final area of focus in the plan is called “K-State 105: Every Town to Gown,” which officials said will assist businesses and communities across Kansas by utilizing the university’s statewide extension presence. The “105” is a reference to the number of counties in Kansas, and elements of this part of the plan include creating a network of economic development liaisons and assisting companies with access to technical research. Rosowsky said he sees the role of K-State being expanded across all 105 counties, with the intent of examining economic prosperity in each county.
Rosowsky said the plan is “bold” and “audacious” but achievable.
“The plan’s goals are relatively simple,” Rosowsky said, “to drive economic prosperity for Kansans … and to propel Kansas to a place of global competitiveness for jobs, businesses, technology creation, and wealth creation in the critical areas of food, agriculture, and biosecurity.”
Officials said the Economic Prosperity Plan also will make it easier for companies to partner with the university and will increase efforts to retain graduates from the College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Kansas veterinarians contribute about a half a billion dollars to the economic development of the state, so the more veterinarians we can keep in the state, the stronger the economic prosperity of producers,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Rosowsky said the plan should be fully fleshed out, and officials will be ready to “activate the assets of the university” by the end of February. KSU President Richard Myers said the new Economic Prosperity Plan has the potential for significant economic growth for the region and state, “but will require many dedicated partnerships and support from the state to be successful.”
“The university will continue to work vigorously to build those partnerships to make this plan a reality,” Myers said.