Kent Glasscock, president and CEO and K-State Innovation Partners, is retiring in two months.
University officials announced Wednesday that Glasscock, 70, is retiring on April 1 after more than 20 years of service. During that time, Glasscock has helped Innovation Partners gain more than $100 million to benefit the university.
“Growing up in Manhattan and being a K-State alum, it has been an honor to serve Kansas State University over the last 20 years,” Glasscock said in a statement Wednesday. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team we’ve built, and I know the future is bright for Innovation Partners.”
Innovation Partners will conduct an internal search for its next president and CEO. Officials haven’t revealed a timeline for the search process. During Glasscock’s tenure, Innovation Partners focused on technology commercialization, corporate engagement and strategic industry partnerships, as well as economic development.
Glasscock’s leadership provided structure and exploration for four university strategic initiatives at the request of four different K-State presidents. These include the Global Food Systems initiative, the Global Aeronautics initiative and the Edge Collaboration District. Glasscock served as a leader in creating the K-State Economic Prosperity Plan for Kansas, which he will continue to advance in the K-State 105 focus area after retiring.
“Kent’s vision for Innovation Partners has had a truly significant impact on K-State’s relationships and community partnerships,” K-State president Richard Linton said in a statement. “Through his leadership, K-State has partnered with countless industry and community groups, added hundreds of jobs to the Kansas economy and put the university in a great position to be a next-generation land-grant university.”
Before joining Innovation Partners, Glasscock served as a Manhattan city commissioner, mayor, state representative and speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives.
The K-State Innovation Center was formerly known as the KSU Institute for Commercialization and served as an incubator for technology-based companies and for commercializing the university’s intellectual property.
The city of Manhattan and the National Institute for Strategic Technology Acquisition and Commercialization (NISTAC) entered an economic development agreement in 2004. The city provided the construction funds for the building, which opened in 2007.