The Kansas State University Global Campus is transitioning to remote operations on a permanent basis.
University officials made the announcement Friday. Most Global Campus staffers will work off campus, but the way the office serves the university community will not change.
Recruitment, marketing and student services will continue for online students virtually, along with program development and support for faculty, departments, and colleges. Global Campus will keep an on-campus presence with some online student services and recruitment programs in a suite at 10 Anderson Hall. An on-campus location will open closer to the end of the spring semester. Staff members also can utilize office space for on-campus meetings.
University officials said enrollments in K-State online programs have continued to grow. K-State reported an increase of 11.1% for online program enrollment from the fall 2019 semester to fall 2020. That same population increased by 15.4% from spring 2020 to the current semester.
UFM Community Learning Center will continue to offer community education and recreation classes through its location adjacent to the Manhattan campus at 1221 Thurston St. UFM offers recreational credit courses are offered through Global Campus.