Insects don’t bug these students.
A team of Kansas State University entomology researchers is buzzing after receiving an international prize to fund their research on encouraging insects to eat plastic for food.
The nine-person team received $25,000 in early August from Wilbur-Ellis, one of the world’s largest family-owned agribusinesses, as part of the company’s 100-year anniversary. The company named the K-State entomology team as its first-ever grand prize winner of its “Best Idea to Feed the World” award.
KSU entomology graduate student Mollie Toth originated the idea by suggesting that insects can use non-traditional food sources, like plastics, for energy. From there, the team went to work selecting or engineering bacteria that can degrade plastic and live symbiotically within a bug’s gut.
“Food waste, ranging from agricultural production to restaurants, would then be supplemented with plastic waste, and these diverse waste streams become food for insects,” Toth said. “The resulting insects can then be fed to livestock, and insect manure is an excellent source of nutrients for crops.”
Toth’s graduate research project focuses on hive beetles’ ability to digest pet food as a way to test pet products.
“Now we’re using different proteins in pet food and feeding it to (the beetles) to see how they do growing on that food,” Toth said. “It has nothing to do with how tasty the plastic is. It’s actually more so about how digestible the proteins are.”
Team captain and doctoral student Cameron Osborne said what’s great about the team’s idea is that members envision it to be scalable from large factories that service metropolitan areas, down to backyard composting where people can toss plastics in to decompose with other waste.
Brandon Hall, fellow entomology team member and doctoral student, is studying the behavior of a species of midge that affects livestock. He said insects are “highly efficient at resource conversion,” meaning they can convert human food waste into usable biomass, which can be reincorporated into the global food system. Osborne said insects already break down some plastics, but some bugs require certain enzymes to break down that material into usable energy.
“Our team’s little twist on that is taking those enzymes and being able to move them into bacteria that would already be inside an insect,” Osborne said. “Essentially we’re making insects better at degrading plastics.”
Toth said the idea of having insects eat plastic and organic waste may be new in the U.S., but in other parts of the world, like China, there are large facilities full of cockroaches to eat organic waste tonnage.
“That’s a lot better than a landfill,” Toth said. “It’s yummy free food for bugs.”
Toth and the others are members of the Popenoe Entomology Club at K-State. Osborne is the current president of the club, which was founded in 1921 and is named after the first entomology professor at the university, Edwin G. Popenoe. Entomology studies at KSU dates back to 1866, when Benjamin Franklin Mudge taught the first course on crop pests. The entomology department was officially established in 1913.
“We have a fantastic team,” Osborne said. “Last year we won Student Organization of the Year on campus.”
The entomology club hosts meetings once a month, featuring professional development opportunities and community outreach events. They also collect bugs, which Toth said is her favorite part. She showed off some curated insect displays in the entomology department that are several decades old, yet the bugs inside the shadowboxes remain well preserved.
“It’s because of their exoskeletons, they’re really nice and hardy, so it’s hard for them to degrade as long as they’re dried properly on a pin,” Toth said.
For the 100-year anniversary of the club, graduate student Jacqueline Maille said members wanted to do something to “impact history.” Coinciding with National Archive Month, the club began working with university archivists to restore multiple large silk prints dating from the late 1800s that feature detailed paintings of insects by K-State guest lecturer, artist and entomologist Charles Valentine Riley.
The 6-foot-tall by 4-foot-wide teaching aids were left behind after Riley died in 1895. Professors recently discovered them in the basement of Waters Hall on campus.
“We created a restoration group, and we’re trying to raise more than $10,000 to help restore some of these works,” Maille said. “There are 69 works at K-State Library, and we have about 20 of them in pretty poor shape.”
Maille said conservators will be hired to help preserve the silk prints that have been damaged, either by water or other elements. Toth said some of the historic works will be featured in a coloring book that will eventually be available for purchase. She said the goal is to display the silk prints on a rotation in the Beach Museum of Art or another local museum.
“It really shows us a peek into the past,” Toth said, “about how entomologists not only taught but also how our field has changed.”