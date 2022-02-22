Kansas State University students and alumni had the chance to sign up to become substitute teachers Monday.
The university’s College of Education hosted a substitute teacher drive to encourage people to explore becoming a sub during a time of extreme need statewide. The college welcomed students of all majors, as well as alumni, to learn more about the process of becoming a substitute teacher in Kansas.
USD 383 human resources director Drew Montgomery said about 30 students visited his booth by noon Monday to get more information about being a substitute teacher in the district. Montgomery said the requirements for becoming a substitute teacher are relaxed right now because of the heavy demand for subs across the state because of the pandemic.
“The restrictions have gone down basically to a high school diploma and be at least 18 years old,” Montgomery said, adding that people interested in becoming a substitute also must be fingerprinted and pass a background check.
The Kansas State Board of Education implemented an emergency declaration in January allowing more people to apply for what’s called a temporary emergency authorized license (TEAL).
“The TEAL is a last resort,” Montgomery said. “We want to keep licensed subs in the classroom, so we haven’t had to use the TEAL substitutes yet.”
The Manhattan-Ogden school district and USD 329 Wabaunsee were among the districts represented. People must apply with an individual district if they wish to be a substitute, after they fill out an application with the Kansas State Department of Education. A person can apply to be a sub in multiple districts.
Montgomery said since Jan. 20, the district’s fill rate for maintaining substitutes in class is 96%. District officials have said that a major factor in maintaining in-person classes five days a week is being able to keep buildings staffed. According to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard, the staff attendance rate increased to 89% for the most recent week of Feb. 6-12, up from 82% for the week prior.
Sophomore elementary education major Kathryn O’Keefe is a paraeducator at Manhattan High School East Campus. She said not only are substitute teachers needed to fill in when teachers are sick, but also when teachers need a day to focus on their mental health.
“Teachers feel as if, right now, they can’t take the time off because there are not subs that are heavily needed right now,” O’Keefe said, “so they’re not taking the mental or physical day that they need, and it later impacts their mental and physical health potentially. That’s not good, not only for them but their students, because however a teacher portrays themselves in the classroom is later going to influence how the students act, and we want our students to be the best they can be.”
Sophomore elementary education major MaKenna Daniels, a paraeducator at Lee Elementary, said she’s hoping substitute teaching will be easier to manage with her class schedule this fall.
“For me, it’s more about getting the classroom management, like more of what I’ll have to deal with when I’m a teacher,” Daniels said. “I feel like it’s more preparing me as a future teacher. I love being in the classroom as a para, helping the kids, but I don’t necessarily get the ‘I’m in front of a class, teaching you things you need to know’ kind of experience. Plus, subs are so needed right now.”
According to the KSDE, any temporary emergency substitute license will expire June 1 of this year. People interested in learning how to become a substitute teacher in Kansas can find more information on the KSDE website at ksde.org, under the ‘License Applications’ tab.