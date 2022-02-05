A virtual leadership conference for high school students across Kansas is taking place Tuesday.
The Black Student Union at Kansas State University is hosting its 9th annual Leadership Conference from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. This year’s conference will be held via Zoom because of the pandemic.
KSU Director of Multicultural Programs and Services Mirta Chavez said the goal of the conference is to “bring a critical mass of students together” to discuss the current issues they may face, and to inspire those students to pursue higher education opportunities.
“These students typically come from counties with a low college attendance rate,” Chavez said. “We’ll talk about financial aid opportunities, how they can take advantage of university resources … we remind them that you don’t have to be rich to go to college.”
Chavez said 150 students are registered for the online conference. That number is lower than past conference audiences, but Chavez said it’s “very good” for a virtual event. After a sign-in and welcome at 9 a.m., students will be introduced to the event’s keynote speaker, Shamiel Gary.
Gary is a former NFL football safety for teams like the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gary’s time in the NFL ended with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Since then, Gary has become a professional speaker, podcast host, and author with more than 2,000 books sold.
Following Gary’s speech, students will move to several breakout sessions with other presenters. KSU interim chief diversity and inclusion officer Be Stoney will offer a presentation about “how to navigate, swim, and dissect campus life, faculty, and academics on a university campus.”
Kenedi Kelley with the K-State Office of Recruitment and Admissions will provide information on the process of searching for, choosing, and applying for admission into a four-year college or university. Other breakout sessions cover topics about preparing for job interviews, reflecting on long-term career goals, and the power of human connection.
Breakout sessions are set to last from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A feedback survey and closing remarks will wrap up the event around 12:30 p.m. Chavez said the conference is a “wonderful way to build college-going intent.” She said under more normal circumstances, an in-person event would be preferred, to expose potential students to campus life.
“Sometimes these programs are the only time students get to visit a college campus,” Chavez said. “It’s important for them to see the culture of campus, see who comes here … seeing students who look like them, talking about their experiences, that’s critically important.”
A full conference schedule and list of speakers can be found online at k-state.edu/diversity/life/events/bsu-conference.