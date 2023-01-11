The president and CEO of the Kansas State University Alumni Association, Amy Button Renz, is retiring.
The association announced Renz’s retirement Wednesday. Renz, a 1976 and 1986 graduate of K-State, will work her last day as president on June 30. She has served the Alumni Association for 45 years, starting in 1977. She said in a statement that he has given her decision to retire “considerable thought.”
“While it is a bittersweet decision, as I truly love my job, I feel the time is right,” Renz said. “I want to spend more time with (my husband) Allen and our family. Our grandchildren already have lots of plans to spend more time with us and we can’t wait. I have been blessed with a wonderful career at the K-State Alumni Association and have enjoyed my time here.”
Renz was named president and CEO of the Alumni Association in 1994. She was the first female alumni director in the Big Eight and later the Big 12 conferences. She served as the lead fundraiser for the Alumni Center building campaign. The $12.7 million facility was dedicated in October 2002. Additionally, she chaired search committees that brought several administrators to K-State: two athletic directors, John Currie and Gene Taylor; and vice president for student life and dean of students, Thomas Lane.
During her tenure as president, Renz oversaw the Alumni Association’s raising of more than $6 million for student scholarships through the K-State license plate program. The program has expanded to include four states since 1996. The Alumni Association also has raised more than $3.7 million for scholarships through Wabash CannonBall galas in Kansas City, north Texas, Houston, and Colorado.
Renz has received many awards during her tenure as president. In 2009, she received the Staley School of Leadership Mike Holen Outstanding Leadership Award. The K-State Marching Band selected her for the Directors Award in 2012. That same year, she was honored by K-State with the inaugural Amethyst Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university in recognition of extraordinary contributions.
K-State president Richard Linton said in a statement that Renz “defines what it is to be a K-Stater.”
“She has been an incredible champion for inspiring and cultivating lifelong connections between our alumni and our university,” Linton said, “and her leadership and vision transformed our Alumni Association into what it is today, always holding the university’s traditions and values at its core. We couldn’t be more grateful for all she has accomplished in service of the spot she loves full well,”
Renz earned two degrees from K-State, a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1976 and master’s degree in public administration in 1986. Allen Renz is a 1987 graduate of K-State. Their three children are also Wildcat alumni. They have seven grandchildren.
The Alumni Association’s board of directors will announce details on the search to replace Renz at a later date.