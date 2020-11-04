A fire that started on the Konza Prairie in Geary County Tuesday night spread into Riley County, burning about 800 acres of land.
Riley County Fire officials said they are unsure of how the fire started, but they believe it started on the prairie near Interstate 70 in Geary County at 3 p.m., before spreading into Riley County.
More than 30 firefighters and 20 fire apparatus responded to the incident, and it took nearly five hours to contain the blaze.
Officials did not report any injuries.
Riley County on Tuesday issued a “no burning” notice because of the National Weather Service posting a Red Flag warning. This means it expected a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds to create a increased risk of fire danger.