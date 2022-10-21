Konza Prairie Community Health Center recently received two awards from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Riley County commissioners listened to information about the not-for-profit medical clinic based in Junction City at its meeting Thursday.
One award was for quality recognition for being in the top 10% of clinics that achieved the best overall clinic quality measures, which included reporting cervical and breast cancer screenings, hypertension, A1C — blood sugar — to the federal government.
The other award was for advancing health information technology. The health center used coronavirus-relief money to upgrade all of its technology during the pandemic.
“We completely renovated our infrastructure from servers to switches to workstations,” said Dani Hallgren, chief operating officer for the health center. “Really trying to give our team the best quality equipment, so that they can get the job done.”
The Community Care Network of Kansas also awarded the health center with a diabetes clinical quality high performer award for being in the top 25 percentile compared to other centers across the nation.
Hallgren reported the clinic also has been helping with doctors’ visits for Afghan families that relocated to Manhattan. Hallgren reported it hired an interpreter instead of using iPads to translate information.
Hallgren said the clinic has given out over 9,400 free COVID-19 tests.
In other business, commissioners:
Opened a bid for an asphalt overlay project at High Plains Ranch Road for $146,653 from Shilling Construction. The project is expected to start on Nov. 15 and take 10 days to complete.
Unanimously approved a highway use permit for WTC to bore a fiber optic cable along Avery Avenue to Pottorf Hall.
Unanimously approved Riley County Appraiser Anna Burson to advertise an appraiser position. The position will work on the residential side of the appraising office.