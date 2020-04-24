A drive-through respiratory clinic aiming to test people for the coronavirus and help patients who have tested positive with treatments is opening Monday.
Konza Prairie Community Health Clinic staff along with medical volunteers across the community are staffing the clinic where people can drive up to get tested or receive respiratory treatments outside the Riley County Health Department.
“(Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs) said you guys can absolutely put one up in our parking lot,” said Lee Wolf, chief executive officer of Konza Prairie Community Health Clinic, a not-for-profit medical clinic based in Junction City.
In order to get tested or receive treatments, patients must receive a referral from the health department or one’s primary care provider.
Konza received a large white tent from Fort Riley for the clinic and set up protocol.
“We just started the process,” Wolf said. “It kind of kicked off.”
Wolf said the clinic has already seen a few patients this week, but it officially opens Monday. He said there is no out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus-related tests and treatments at the clinic.
The center will be open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the center sees an increase in patient volume, Wolf said the clinic will add hours for patients.
He said the clinic wants to treat patients, alleviate stress for them and make the process as easy as possible for them.
“If you have some of these symptoms, it’s even more stressful,” Wolf said.
Ultimately, the goal for the clinic is to reduce the spread of the virus and help patients.
“Hopefully, (we can) have a place where we can get to a point where we are diagnosing, testing and treating enough people and hopefully getting enough negative tests that we can flatten the curve,” Wolf said.
Wolf said he has been impressed with the community response in coming together during the coronavirus outbreak to help one another.
“It has been really impressive to see the response and see how everyone has stepped up,” he said.