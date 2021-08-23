Kite’s, one of the oldest bars in Aggieville, had its soft opening last week after closing for a rebranding that includes a bigger kitchen, a new menu and a new name. Kite’s Aggieville Draft House is a more upscale, sit-down restaurant experience than its previous version.
New business partners Bud and Bobby Cox, of Cox Brothers BBQ, assisted in creating the updated menu, which includes a Draft House Pork Belly Burger, Angus KC-Strip au Poivre, Draft House Greek Salad, and Blackened Red Snapper.
The Draft House is currently open but plans to be fully operational with the full menu in November, said Scott Sieben, who owns Kite’s as well as Mr. K’S, Rockin K’s and MHK Trolley. Sieben took ownership of Kite’s in 2018, but the bar has been open since the 1950s. He decided to change it to the Draft House because he saw it as an opportunity to try something different and attract a more diverse clientele.
Sieben said he wanted to repurpose what he called the dance side of Kite’s. The front area had a light-up dance floor that he said was built for late night. He said the space was not in use all day until around 10 p.m., so he thought getting rid of the dance floor and opening a restaurant would bring in a different clientele and generate more revenue on that side of Kite’s.
“It was underutilized by us,” he said. “So really thinking of these ideas and, obviously, when Bud and Bobby Cox became available, we know their food knowledge is obviously better than mine, and obviously, you hire more people with more talent than you in areas. It was kind of just a great opportunity with them coming on to do something like this in Aggieville, and you know that’s a little bit different than everything that’s out there right now.”
To accommodate the new menu and restaurant Sieben is doubling the size of the kitchen at Kite’s “to make sure we can have good service,” he said. “That was the main reason to expand that kitchen, and then it allows us to do more catering as well.”
Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, said, “I think it’s going to be a tremendous asset for us, you know, having some more upscale, sit-down, not exactly bar food dining will attract a little different clientele.”
Cook said the restaurant will benefit the other bars, restaurants and shops by bringing a bigger more diverse clientele that will benefit everybody.
“It’s really going to have people come down who want to, who may not be settling down for the evening, but they’re coming down for dinner,” he said.
Ryan Bramhall, owner of Tubby’s Sports Bar president of the ABA, said Draft House is going to be good for Aggieville and could pull people back who stopped coming to Aggieville.
“It’s something we do not have in Aggieville,” Bramhall said. “I think it’s going to be great for us. I think it’s a great positive business for this district.”
Sieben said they’ve had issues getting equipment and subcontractors, so everything has taken a little longer than expected.
“It’s not exactly the way it’s going to be forever, but we’re just glad to get it up and running.”
The restaurant is open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.