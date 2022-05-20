Kitchen fire causes $20K in damage to duplex Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email May 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire Thursday afternoon that caused $20,000 in damage to a northeast Manhattan duplex.Crews responded to a structure fire at 2:07 p.m. at 208 Parker Drive. They found light smoke coming from a single-story duplex and found a fire on the stove.Crews extinguished the fire with an extinguisher. Two people were home at the time and got out of the home with no injuries.The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. The owner is listed as Greg Gilman Trust of Manhattan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitchen Duplex Building Industry Social Services Manhattan Owner Firefighter Damage Greg Gilman Trust Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Nearly Half of High-Risk Patients Delay Follow-Up After Lung Cancer Screening KS: KU GRAD WALKS DOWN HILL 50 YEARS LATER Obamacare Helped Extend Lives of People With Cancer Latest News Editorial: Joining the club: Welcoming Sweden and Finland to NATO Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern finals at 1-1 Newcomers to KC Chiefs’ defense will fight for jobs: early roster predictions Migrants cross border amid legal uncertainty on asylum rule Police report for May 20, 2022 Energy secretary: We must find a solution for nuclear waste Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder for stabbing woman Kitchen fire causes $20K in damage to duplex Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State to build new arena, complex for livestock showsFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementAbby StousManhattan woman dies in crash near St. GeorgeKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek DamThompson signs 4-year deal with MiamiWamego's starting pitching looks to continue dominance at regionalsWoman stabbed Thursday morning near AggievilleCity formally denies two board appointmentsFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpa Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.