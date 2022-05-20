Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire Thursday afternoon that caused $20,000 in damage to a northeast Manhattan duplex.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 2:07 p.m. at 208 Parker Drive. They found light smoke coming from a single-story duplex and found a fire on the stove.

Crews extinguished the fire with an extinguisher. Two people were home at the time and got out of the home with no injuries.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. The owner is listed as Greg Gilman Trust of Manhattan.