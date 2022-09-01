Wildcat fans can now commute through Kimball Avenue for football games this season.
The Manhattan city government on Wednesday reopened all four lanes of Kimball Avenue between College and North Manhattan avenues on Thursday after almost a year of construction.
The construction was part of the ongoing 13-phase North Campus Corridor project to improve the infrastructure of what university leaders call the Edge Collaboration District, which includes the K-State Biosecurity Research Institute, the College of Veterinary Medicine, and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF).
The project affected traffic last football season as the stretch of Kimball first closed in late October.
The project aimed to reduce accidents and crashes with wider lanes and gentler curves including new signalization. Utility, water main, and storm sewer improvements concluded the work this week for the opening.
In the past decade, officials said 45 crashes occurred on the Kimball corridor with two fatalities and nine injuries requiring hospitalization.
The final phase will consist of improvements at the intersection of Kimball and Denison that will occur in spring 2024 with temporary lane closures happening in the fall for landscaping and irrigation improvements.