Bermudagrass loves this warm and humid growing environment. If you choose it for your lawn, it is doing really well. The stolons (creeping stems) are seeking ground to take over. This may be in the tall fescue lawn, vegetable garden, and shrub or flower beds.
The ability to take over areas where it is not wanted causes dissatisfaction. There may be more property owners that want to kill it than nurture it. K-State Research and Extension has information on both sides. However, now is the time to kill Bermudagrass when wanting to plant something in its place.
Existing weeds are best killed when they are actively growing. Bermudagrass is active. I suggest you give it some nitrogen fertilizer to really make it vigorous. This will allow for an herbicide to be readily taken into the weed. The most common one used contains the active ingredient glyphosate.
Glyphosate is a nonselective herbicide and will kill everything green. A 2 percent solution will kill most if not all Bermudagrass. Wait two weeks and scalp the lawn (mow as low as possible and remove clippings.) This will prevent dead grass from covering any Bermudagrass that starts to recover. Wait another two weeks and spray again with glyphosate if there is any green.
The bare soil will now need something planted. Tall fescue and bluegrass can be used for a new lawn. The vegetable or flower bed can be expanded. A cover crop or mulch would also be options.
If you are looking to put in a new lawn, there is a free program on fall lawn care coming up. Join me for a presentation on all things dealing with lawns on Saturday, August 28. It will take place at Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson Avenue at 9 am.
There are some selective herbicides that suppress Bermudagrass and other warm-season grasses that can be used around desirable plants. Read and follow all pesticide label directions. Contact me for specific Bermudagrass herbicides.
