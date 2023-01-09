Temperatures were above freezing Saturday morning, but some children participated in a Frozen-themed day camp.
Paragon Performance Sports, a sports training facility at 4701 Stagg Hill Road, held a Frozen Fun Day, based on the popular 2013 Disney movie. At the event, seven kids played Frozen-themed games and activities.
The two-hour event included different activities like building Elsa’s castle, pinning the nose on Olaf, and an arts and crafts activity building an igloo out of cotton balls.
“My favorite part was my igloo,” 3-year-old Kailey Juarez said. “I liked the jumping, but then I fell.”
Frozen Fun Day is one of many events that Paragon puts on throughout the year.
Rich Wilson, the owner of Paragon Performance Sports, said there are multiple reasons he puts on these types of events.
“For fun, something for the community to do, and the clientele,” Wilson said. “Usually people who aren’t members come to these events and come back to sign up their kids.”
Wilson said he themes the events toward what the kids like.
“‘Frozen’ is very popular with especially little girls, so we thought it would be fun to do a Frozen event,” Wilson said.
Juarez’s mom, Sarah Park, from Fort Riley, heard about the event from social media.
“I was trying to figure out what we were going to do today, and they popped up and I registered,” Park said.
Having enjoyed the event, Park planned to enroll her daughter in Paragon.
“I actually enjoyed it a lot,” Parks said. “I like that I didn’t have to hold her hand throughout the event and that it’s structured. They’re moving on from one thing to another.”
Paragon’s next event will be an in-house Ninja Tournament on Jan. 13. Kids ages 5 and up can participate in their form of an “American Ninja Warrior” competition.