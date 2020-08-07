If the federal government doesn’t pass a stimulus bill for coronavirus relief, the state’s public universities may see more funding cuts in the coming year.
Gov. Laura Kelly, spoke with The Mercury during a visit to Manhattan on Thursday. She was in town to tour the Biosecurity Research Institute at K-State, where researchers are working on various projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly said Kansas so far hasn’t had to cut funding to public universities, but without federal aid, higher education — and the rest of the state — will be in trouble. The state’s allotment from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March helped alleviate with potential education funding issues.
“There was some money that came in which was money for states to use for education,” she said. “What we did is, because we did have to make some allotments to finish out the fiscal year 2020 on June 30 to have a balanced budget — we’re constitutionally required to have a balanced budget — what we did was essentially take $26 million (in funding) from the university system. But then we replaced it.”
She said essentially the state government took all the money it got from the federal government and put it in the university system to hold the schools harmless.
Kelly said as the state goes into fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, the state is looking at allotments.
“But I’m trying to put that off as long as I can to see what if any help we get from the federal government,” she said.
K-State has said they expect at least a $35 million shortfall in revenue this year. The university has announced that more than 1,800 employees will be furloughed in an effort to cut costs.
Congress is working on another federal coronavirus relief bill, but Republicans and Democrats have been stalled over certain aspects of the legislation, including unemployment insurance.
Kelly said she expects something will happen with the bill soon.
“My hope and the hope of every other governor is that they will be funding to backfill revenue on both the state and the local levels,” Kelly said.
The CARES Act money had to be used for COVID-related expenses, she said, and couldn’t be used to “backfill.”
“We’ll have to have support from the federal government, or else Kansas and every other state will have to take some drastic measures,” she said.