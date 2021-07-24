TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday reaffirmed the state’s commitment to convincing the unvaccinated half of the state’s population to get a life-saving shot.
Only 51.4% of eligible Kansans — those ages 12 and above — are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, despite the widespread availability of three safe and effective vaccines and the emergence of a highly contagious strain of the disease. Vaccination rates have been stagnant for weeks.
Kelly said she is concerned about the Delta variant, and that state officials are doing everything they can to get people vaccinated.
“We keep trying. We’re trying everything we can,” the governor said. “You know, some things work, some things have not worked. We’re going to keep just throwing stuff out there and seeing if we can make it happen. No state has figured out the silver bullet. We’re all struggling with this. But I don’t think any of us are going to give up. We’re going to keep trying.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported another 21 Kansans had died from COVID-19 since Wednesday. The updated data also showed 66 new hospitalizations and 1,539 confirmed new cases of the virus.
Kansas case numbers have trended upward throughout July with the rapid spread of the Delta variant. KDHE has reported 83 new deaths so far this month, compared to 38 during the same period a year ago.
In total, the pandemic is responsible for 5,239 deaths, more than 11,000 hospitalizations and more than 327,000 infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 54.7% of Kansans 18 and older are fully vaccinated, including 80% of those 65 and older.