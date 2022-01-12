Gov. Laura Kelly plans to increase higher education funding to “pre-pandemic levels,” which she said would allow universities to freeze their tuition rates for another year.
Kelly on Wednesday released her fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.
The budget calls for an additional $45.7 million to universities with the goal of freezing tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.
Last year, K-State was the only one of the six Kansas Board of Regents universities to increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year. But K-State administrators said the 1.2% bump for in-state undergraduate students happened because of a restructuring of tuition and fees, including a merger of the campus-wide academic infrastructure fee into the base tuition rate.
A flat tuition rate for the 2022-23 academic year would continue a recent trend for Regents universities.
The Regents voted against raising in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2019-20 academic year after the state legislature added $33 million for state universities. In 2020-21, K-State and the University of Kansas kept tuition flat.
The governor’s budget proposal also calls for $25 million for the Kansas Access Partnership Grant, a need-based grant to assist Kansas families with college costs. According to the proposal, the funds will be matched dollar for dollar with private resources.
The tuition and grant funds are a part of a proposed $115.7 million increase in state general fund revenue for state universities.
Kelly recommends increasing Regents’ funding from $294.3 million ($265.7 million from state general fund) in FY22 to $440.1 million ($378.1 million from state general fund) in FY23.
It isn’t yet clear how the Regents would distribute the money to K-State and other universities.
In terms of money directly from the state general fund, K-State would have a decrease from $181.8 million in FY22 to $177.87 million in FY23.
The state general fund is only a part of K-State overall budget, which is typically around $900 million.
K-State administrators told The Mercury they are reviewing the proposed budget to understand all of the recommendations.
K-12 funding
Kelly’s proposal also represents the final year of the agreed incremental adjustment to K-12 base level funding after the Gannon lawsuit. The base state aid per pupil would be $4,846 for 2022-23, an increase of $140 from this school year.
In 2017, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state legislature wasn’t adequately and equitably funding public schools as required by the state constitution.
Starting with the 2023-24 school year, as a part of the Gannon agreement, the state legislature would make inflation adjustments to aid based on the three-year rolling average of the consumer price index for all urban consumers in the Midwest.
The governor’s budget proposal is just the starting point; the Legislature has the final power of approval.