A retired Fort Riley soldier is the new director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office.
Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday announced retired Brig. Gen. William Turner, Manhattan, has been appointed to the position.
“Through his distinguished military service here in Kansas and across the country, Gen. Turner has gained a wealth of experience in program management, executive leadership, and collaboration,” Kelly said in a written statement. “I know that he will bring valuable skills and perspectives to the Commission, and he’ll work hard to provide Kansas veterans and their families with direction and assistance receiving the benefits and care they so richly deserve.”
Currently, Turner serves as a senior leader mentor for the United States Army Mission Command Training Program at Fort Leavenworth. Previously, he served as the deputy commanding general of support for Fort Riley’s First Infantry Division, as the chief of field artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and held several leadership positions at the Department of the Army Headquarters in Washington D.C.
“I am grateful to Gov. Kelly for this opportunity to lead Kansas’ efforts to provide quality care and professionalism for our veterans and their families,” Turner said in a written statement. “It is an honor and privilege to represent and serve our veteran community in this capacity. I look forward to working with our federal and state governments, as well as the many Veteran Service Organizations and like stakeholders, to provide the best services to our veterans of all ages, races, and genders. Ultimately, we want to create an environment that makes Kansas the desired place for Veterans to live, work, and raise their families.”
Kelly thanked former director Gregg Burden, who retired, for his years of service to Kansas veterans.
“It’s been an honor serving the nearly quarter million Veterans of our great State for the past ten years,” Burden said. “The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) has continually strived to provide the best service and care to our veterans ensuring they receive all the benefits that they have earned. I’m proud of the many accomplishments we have made during my tenure and anticipate great things from this agency in the future.”