After the Kansas Board of Education rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to delay the start of school until after Labor Day, Kelly said if her administration were to issue another delay or shutdown, it would not likely make it statewide but rather make the decision on a case-by-case basis.
“We would really look at the metrics,” Kelly said Thursday in an interview with The Mercury. “We want to be able to provide those to our school districts, so that they can look at those and make ongoing decisions based on those metrics and what they’re actually experiencing.”
The state board of education tied 5-5 on the order, which left school districts the ability to reopen as they saw fit. The Manhattan-Ogden school board voted to start two weeks later than usual on Aug. 26. Officials said this delay gives staff time to train and flesh out plans for the year.
Kelly said the order was intended to do just that, which was give school districts more time to put a plan in place, as well as flatten the curve. She criticized Republican leadership’s move to hand authority on school reopenings to the state board of education, as well as other mandates to the local government level.
“I think that was a mistake because the virus doesn’t know any boundaries,” she said. “Whether they’re county boundaries or school district boundaries, we actually need a nationwide approach, but short of that, we need a statewide approach that works.”
An additional executive order still mandates wearing masks for students, faculty, staff and visitors with some exceptions, such as children five years old or younger, during certain activities and for those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a face cover.
“Unfortunately what we have seen, particularly in those areas that will not go with the mask mandate, we’ve just seen a steady (rate of) positive new cases,” Kelly said. “Where they’re wearing masks, we’re seeing it start to come down, so we know that it works. … I have no doubt that if the mandate is there, the likelihood of masks being required is much greater. The compliance is much greater. ... There is nothing in House Bill 2016 that gives school boards the legal authority to dismiss an executive order. It’s clear that the counties can opt out (of a mask mandate), but that’s not the case with school districts.”
The additional order also includes directives on mitigating the virus in schools. It mandates social distancing of at least six feet, except for in-person instruction in classrooms when masks or face coverings are worn, requiring hand sanitizer in all classrooms, faculty needing to sanitize their hands every hour and anyone entering school buildings must undergo a temperature check.
“It’s impossible to put people together and not have new cases,” Kelly said. “That doesn’t mean though that you shouldn’t open businesses with safety precautions or open your schools with a plan to anticipate that. I think most of our school districts, if not all of them, are approaching this in a way that recognizes the threat that is there. By putting in place plans to go with that, whether they’re doing the hybrid, decrease the number of folks in the building at any one time, whether they’re just going to do online and for a certain amount of weeks, I think they’re all taking a look at what would work for their particular district.”