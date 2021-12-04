Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Amanda Alexander, right, checks the hunting license of David Boland on Nov. 20 near Milford Lake. Hunters are required to purchase licenses and tags and carry them during their hunt.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Amanda Alexander investigates a call for an illegally dumped deer carcass on November 20 near Clay Center. Wanton waste laws, which prohibit the needless killing and deposit of an animal, are commonly violated, usually by trophy hunters seeking antlers from bucks. It's also illegal to dispose of a carcass on public land or private property without first gaining permission.
Signs on a public use area near Wakefield advise hunters to check in using the "isportsman" phone app before entering the land. The check-in and out process is used to locate individuals in emergency situations and give game wardens leads should wrongdoing occur.
Amanda Alexander, left, and Lance Hockett check a paper map for a private property line on Nov. 20 near Milford Lake. Some public land used for hunting neighbors private land without clear signage at the boundary line, which can lead to hunters being where they’re not supposed to.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens Lance Hockett, left, and Amanda Alexander check a database for a man’s hunting license on Nov. 20 near Milford Lake. Game wardens patrol their designated areas, sometimes coming together to help each other with tasks.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Amanda Alexander checks a paper map for a private property line on November 20 near Milford Lake. Some public land used for hunting neighbors private land without clear signage at the boundary line, which can lead to hunters being where they're not supposed to.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens Amanda Alexander, right, and Lance Hockett, left, check the hunting license of David Boland on November 20 near Milford Lake. Hunters are required to purchase licenses and tags and carry them during their hunt.
Amanda Alexander investigates a call for an illegally dumped deer carcass on Nov. 20 near Clay Center. Wanton waste laws, which prohibit the needless killing and deposit of an animal, are commonly violated, usually by trophy hunters seeking antlers from bucks. It’s also illegal to dispose of a carcass on public land or private property without first gaining permission.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Amanda Alexander, right, checks the hunting license of David Boland on Nov. 20 near Milford Lake. Hunters are required to purchase licenses and tags and carry them during their hunt.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Amanda Alexander investigates a call for an illegally dumped deer carcass on November 20 near Clay Center. Wanton waste laws, which prohibit the needless killing and deposit of an animal, are commonly violated, usually by trophy hunters seeking antlers from bucks. It's also illegal to dispose of a carcass on public land or private property without first gaining permission.
Signs on a public use area near Wakefield advise hunters to check in using the "isportsman" phone app before entering the land. The check-in and out process is used to locate individuals in emergency situations and give game wardens leads should wrongdoing occur.
Amanda Alexander, left, and Lance Hockett check a paper map for a private property line on Nov. 20 near Milford Lake. Some public land used for hunting neighbors private land without clear signage at the boundary line, which can lead to hunters being where they’re not supposed to.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens Lance Hockett, left, and Amanda Alexander check a database for a man’s hunting license on Nov. 20 near Milford Lake. Game wardens patrol their designated areas, sometimes coming together to help each other with tasks.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Amanda Alexander checks a paper map for a private property line on November 20 near Milford Lake. Some public land used for hunting neighbors private land without clear signage at the boundary line, which can lead to hunters being where they're not supposed to.
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens Amanda Alexander, right, and Lance Hockett, left, check the hunting license of David Boland on November 20 near Milford Lake. Hunters are required to purchase licenses and tags and carry them during their hunt.
Amanda Alexander investigates a call for an illegally dumped deer carcass on Nov. 20 near Clay Center. Wanton waste laws, which prohibit the needless killing and deposit of an animal, are commonly violated, usually by trophy hunters seeking antlers from bucks. It’s also illegal to dispose of a carcass on public land or private property without first gaining permission.
Like a deer on the lookout for things out of place in the woods, a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden surveys the countryside with the intent to ensure safety and enforce the law.
For game wardens, every day is different. Sometimes, a Saturday patrol will bring dozens of back-to-back calls, sending wardens like Lt. Amanda Alexander from Milford Lake to Clay Center and back, and on rare occasions, to the Nebraska border. In fact, Alexander says it’s not uncommon to log 200 miles of driving on a routine day.
KDWPT intends for its officers to spend around 85% of their time enforcing the law. Why?
Well, there are a lot of laws to enforce, a lot of hunters and a lot of misunderstandings. But in order to make hunting and fishing fair, safe and sustainable for participants and wildlife, the rules need to be followed.
Infractions of hunting laws are wide-ranging but often simple mistakes. Though it is a hunter’s duty to know and follow all laws, wardens say they aren’t on a mission to penalize people for innocent mistakes. That’s why KDWPT offers outreach, like free hunter education courses, so that all people can be informed and stay above reproach.
However, some bad-intentioned individuals commit more serious crimes, like violating wanton waste laws or improper disposal of deer carcasses on public and private land. In such cases, wardens will enforce the law in what they say is an effort to maintain Kansas as a home to hunters respectful of the landscape and its wild inhabitants.