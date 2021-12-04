Like a deer on the lookout for things out of place in the woods, a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden surveys the countryside with the intent to ensure safety and enforce the law.

For game wardens, every day is different. Sometimes, a Saturday patrol will bring dozens of back-to-back calls, sending wardens like Lt. Amanda Alexander from Milford Lake to Clay Center and back, and on rare occasions, to the Nebraska border. In fact, Alexander says it’s not uncommon to log 200 miles of driving on a routine day.

KDWPT intends for its officers to spend around 85% of their time enforcing the law. Why?

Well, there are a lot of laws to enforce, a lot of hunters and a lot of misunderstandings. But in order to make hunting and fishing fair, safe and sustainable for participants and wildlife, the rules need to be followed.

Infractions of hunting laws are wide-ranging but often simple mistakes. Though it is a hunter’s duty to know and follow all laws, wardens say they aren’t on a mission to penalize people for innocent mistakes. That’s why KDWPT offers outreach, like free hunter education courses, so that all people can be informed and stay above reproach.

However, some bad-intentioned individuals commit more serious crimes, like violating wanton waste laws or improper disposal of deer carcasses on public and private land. In such cases, wardens will enforce the law in what they say is an effort to maintain Kansas as a home to hunters respectful of the landscape and its wild inhabitants.