The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is partnering with healthcare provider WellHealth to provide free coronavirus testing in Manhattan most days through the end of the year.
The testing begins Friday at CiCo Park. It runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays and holidays.
WellHealth will administer saliva-based tests and notify patients about their results 48 to 96 hours following the test.
Anyone can get tested, but making appointments online at gogettested.com/kansas is encouraged. People can begin making appointments Wednesday, officials said.
Additionally, the Riley County Health Department will offer free testing in northern Riley County on Dec. 21 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The location hasn’t been determined, officials said Tuesday.
People can get tested for free Thursday at CiCo Park as well. The health department is administering nasal swab tests.