Government officials confirmed three new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Riley County’s total to 17. Over the weekend, it was also confirmed that the virus is spreading here within the community, as at least one case involved a person who caught it here.
Local health officials hadn’t released any information on the three new cases, as of noon Tuesday. In addition to three new Riley County cases, Geary County has two additional cases, bringing its total to 4. Pottawatomie County has three cases.
The median age of cases in Riley County is 37.2. People in their 20s have experienced the most cases with 5, followed by four each for people in their 30s and 40s.
Two people have recovered from the coronavirus, officials announced in a Tuesday afternoon press release. Officials are awaiting the results of 11 tests and monitoring 30 people. Forty-seven residents completed their quarantine or monitoring period in Riley County.
During a press conference Monday, Riley County officials spoke about the county’s 14th confirmed case. He is an Ogden man in his 50s, now self-isolating at home, said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director. Health department staffers are investigating to determine how he may have contracted the virus and if he had recently visited any public areas.
Riley County Health Department officials Sunday indicated the coronavirus is spreading throughout the community after a man in his 30s who hadn’t traveled caught the virus.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 900 cases in Kansas with 27 deaths and 223 hospitalizations, KDHE reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.