COVID GRAPHIC
Riley County continues to maintain a moderate COVID case rate, according to the state health department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Riley County had 18 new cases from Oct. 8 to 14. This represents a case rate of 24.2 per 100,000, which places Riley County in the moderate incidence category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.