Riley County has confirmed more coronavirus cases per day since the government started loosen restrictions in May, according to data compiled by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Gov. Laura Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of KDHE, shared a map Monday. The map shows how many counties increased (13), decreased (17) and stayed flat (29).
Kansas has 105 counties, but KDHE officials said the rest of the counties either had no cases or not enough cases for the metric.
Local officials said Monday that Riley County is “trending upward overall” in coronavirus cases. Officials said most of the new cases involve people aged 18-34.
“Young people are not immune to the disease,” said Andrew Adams, public health emergency preparedness coordinator.
Geary County’s daily rate has also increased, according to the map, while Pottawatomie County has decreased.
Other counties with an increase include Sedgwick, Butler, Reno, Douglas and Crawford, among others. Wyandotte, Johnson and Shawnee counties are among the ones that decreased.
Riley County had 80 cases, as of Monday. Since Friday, the county saw an increase of six positive patients.
Of the 80 cases, 16 are active, 61 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, as of Monday.
Of the six new patients, five are males, aged 21, 22, 28, 37 and 61. The other patient is a 19-year-old woman. Officials said none of these cases are associated with the coronavirus outbreak at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
Five people associated with the nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced last week.
The cases involved two employees and three residents of the home — a 90-year-old woman, 95-year-old woman and 88-year-old man.
The 88-year-old man died last week after being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions” in a “neighboring community” hopsital, officials said.
Officials said three of the cases were asymptomatic while an employee and the deceased 88-year-old experienced symptoms.
Adams said the Leonardville Nursing Home received supplies for the second round of coronavirus testing.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 11,419 cases, 988 hospitalizations, 245 deaths statewide Monday. That was up 372 cases, 15 hospitalizations and two deaths from Friday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County had 38 cases while Geary County had 24.