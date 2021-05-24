Riley County has confirmed an additional case of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant and two cases of a “variant of interest” first detected in India, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The two new cases are associated with a variant of interest called the B.1.617.2 variant, which scientists first detected in India, KDHE said Monday. This is a variant with “specific genetic markers” that has shown a predicted increase in transmission or illness severity, according to KDHE.
The U.K. variant is a “variant of concern.” KDHE said the U.K. variant is more severe than the typical coronavirus infection because it likely has a higher rate of fatalities and hospitalizations. However, some recent British studies have said the variant spreads more easily, but the symptoms aren’t more severe.
The Riley County Health Department likely will release more information about these variant cases during its weekly update Wednesday, officials said Monday.
“We will have specifics out on possible variants with other stats on Wednesday because we still have to verify the results and addresses to make sure it’s attributed to the right county,” said Alice Massimi, county public information officer.
As of Monday, the health department has fully vaccinated 20,720 people and given first doses to an additional 1,337.
Kansas added 277 new cases, 33 hospitalizations and one death since Friday, according to KDHE. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 313,274 cases, 10,630 hospitalizations and 5,058 deaths.
Geary County recorded three new cases since Friday for 3,437 total cases Monday. Pottawatomie County confirmed one new case over the weekend for a total of 1,907 Monday.
Neither county recorded any increases of variant cases.