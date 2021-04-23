There is no longer a coronavirus outbreak at the Kansas State University Center for Child Development.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) removed the outbreak Wednesday. KDHE did not list any outbreaks in the region. KDHE updates the outbreak list weekly. The center came out of isolation April 15, officials said.
The center at 1400 Jardine Drive had six cases with the last recorded case on April 5.
Since Wednesday, Kansas added 489 new cases, 43 hospitalizations and five deaths statewide. Kansas’ coronavirus total Friday was 307,372 cases, 10,040 hospitalizations and 4,968 deaths.
Geary County recorded 24 new cases for a total of 3,306 on Friday. Pottawatomie County’s coronavirus cases increased by three for 1,878 total Friday.
The Riley County Health Department does not release data on Fridays. Officials will release its weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.