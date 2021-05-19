No area counties recorded any new coronavirus variant cases from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Geary County has recorded 17 variants and Riley and Pottawatomie counties have recorded five each.
A variant is a mutated form of the coronavirus that officials believe is more contagious and/or more deadly.
Kansas added 518 new cases, 45 hospitalizations and 13 deaths statewide since Monday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 312,591 cases, 10,555 hospitalizations and 5,053 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded six new cases for a total of 3,428 Wednesday. Pottawatomie County confirmed four new cases since Monday for 1,905 total Wednesday.
The Riley County Health Department hadn’t released its weekly coronavirus update data by press time. Officials said the delay was because staffers were preparing for Thursday’s youth vaccine clinic.