The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is asking permission from Riley County to access two pieces of land to test for water contamination at Fairmont Park.
County commissioners spoke Thursday about the request to access county-owned properties at 800 Elliot St. and 320 Chenango St.
KDHE wants to access the location of a long-existing plume within Fairmont Park with contamination of groundwater and soil. A contaminant plume is the body of groundwater that has been affected by the presence of pollutants in the soil or aquifer.
The plume has been subject to evaluations by KDHE for several years.
KDHE will collect soil and groundwater samples, look at existing wells, and monitoring well installation.
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman said if residents have been affected by the plume, KDHE has taken the proper measures to make sure the water is safe. He also said contamination levels have been decreasing, and after the evaluations and scope of work is complete and KDHE tests the site for a couple of years, there is a possibility no further tests would be necessary.
Meeting documents say the purpose of evaluating the plume is not to identify the source of contamination because KDHE has already determined that the source can’t be identified. But officials said it may have been from a dry cleaning operation that closed in the area.
Public works director John Ellermann would have signed the agreement on behalf of the commission, but commissioners will take action on Monday because they want to sign the document themselves.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved Anna Burson, county appraiser, seeking bids for a new 2022 SUV or a used 2020 or newer SUV with low miles for the appraiser’s department.