The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has identified an active coronavirus outbreak at the Kansas State University Center for Child Development at 1400 Jardine Drive.
KDHE has confirmed six cases in the last 14 days.
KDHE announced the outbreak Wednesday; the department releases outbreak information to the public Wednesdays. The Riley County Health Department stopped reporting outbreaks to the public in December.
The Mercury reached out to the child development center for comment, but officials weren’t immediately available.
Kansas added 541 new cases, 33 hospitalizations and nine deaths since Wednesday. On Friday, Kansas' coronavirus total was 305,861 cases, 9,944 hospitalizations and 4,953 deaths.
Geary County added eight cases since Wednesday for a total of 3,257 on Friday. Pottawatomie County's total increased by three for 1,871 Friday.
The Riley County Health Department does not release local data on Mondays or Friday. The health department will release its next update Wednesday.