KDHE lifts stream advisory for Kansas River near Ogden Staff reports Mar 25, 2022 3 hrs ago People and pets can now safely enter the Kansas River near Ogden.The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday rescinded the stream advisory for the Kansas River near Ogden. It had been in effect since Tuesday.Operation problems at the Fort Riley Wastewater Treatment Plant resulted in a wastewater discharge containing elevated bacteria levels.KDHE said water samples showed no health risk associated with the river.