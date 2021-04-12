The Kansas Department of Health and Environment did not report any deaths from Friday to Monday in the state.
Earlier this month, the state recorded zero deaths from April 2 to April 5. Before then, it hadn’t happened since March 6, 2021.
On Monday, KDHE said Kansas added 483 cases and 20 hospitalizations since Friday. The state’s coronavirus total Monday was 304,719 cases, 9,872 hospitalizations and 4,930 deaths.
Geary County recorded seven new cases for a total of 3,225 Monday. KDHE said Pottawatomie County confirmed two new cases for 1,866 total Monday.
The Riley County Health Department does not release local data on Mondays or Friday. The health department will release its next update Wednesday.