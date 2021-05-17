Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths.
Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422 on Monday. Pottawatomie County saw one new case over the weekend for a total of 1,901.
Additionally, Geary County added one new case of the United Kingdom variant since Friday, according to KDHE. The county has confirmed a total of 17 cases of the U.K. variant.
Riley County and Pottawatomie County did not record any new variant cases over the weekend, according to KDHE. Both counties have confirmed a total of five variant cases.
The people associated with the variant cases in Riley County have all recovered, officials said.
KDHE said the U.K. variant is more severe than the typical coronavirus infection because it likely has a higher rate of fatalities and hospitalizations.
However, some recent British studies have said the variant spreads easier, but the symptoms aren’t more severe.
The Riley County Health Department’s weekly coronavirus case update is scheduled for Wednesday.