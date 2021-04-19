Kansas added 429 new cases, 17 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
On Monday, KDHE said Kansas’ total since the start of the pandemic was 306,290 cases, 9,961 hospitalizations and 4,955 deaths.
KDHE said Geary County reported 14 new cases since Friday for a total of 3,271 on Monday. Since Friday, Pottawatomie County saw an increase of two cases for a total of 1,873 Monday, according to KDHE.
The Riley County Health Department will release its weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.