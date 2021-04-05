The Kansas Department of Health and Environment did not report any new deaths from Friday to Monday in the state, the first time since March 6.
Kansas added 354 cases and 32 hospitalizations since Friday, according to KDHE.
Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 303,227 cases, 9,785 hospitalizations and 4,927 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 11 new cases for a total of 3,189 Monday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Pottawatomie County added one case for a total of 1,855 Monday.
The Riley County Health Department does not release local data on Mondays or Fridays. The health department will release its next update Wednesday.