The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has identified a coronavirus outbreak at Meadowlark Hills in Riley County.
KDHE identified seven cases in the last two weeks at the retirement community.
The Mercury first reported an outbreak at Meadowlark Hills on Dec. 8. It was unclear Wednesday whether the KDHE confirmation referred to the same outbreak because of a lag in reporting or a new one.
The Riley County Health Department last month began withholding outbreak information from the public. Meadowlark officials weren’t available for comment. Julie Gibbs, the county health department director, did not provide any specifics but attempted to reassure the public that she’s on top of the situation.
“Our (public health and emergency preparedness) coordinator, Renee, and the contact tracers follow up daily on all outbreaks to monitor and determine the severity of the situation,” Gibbs said.
KDHE also reported 18 cases at Alma Manor Nursing Home in Wabaunsee County with last onset date of Dec. 29 and five cases at Onaga Health and Rehab in Pottawatomie County with last onset date of Dec. 28.
On Wednesday, Riley County confirmed 140 new positive cases since Monday. The total since the pandemic began in March is 5,173. Of those, 381 are active, 4,770 have recovered and 22 have died. An additional 42 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
There were 15 positive patients at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan Wednesday; three of the patients were in the intensive care unit.
Last week’s positivity rate was 14.5%, an increase of 3.2 percentage points from the week before, which was 11.3% The two-week average was 12.58%.
RCHD does not expect any more vaccinations to arrive this week, but health department director Julie Gibbs said Riley County may receive some more doses next week. The health department receives notice of vaccination arrivals only a few hours before the shipment arrival, officials said.
Earlier this week, Riley County commissioner John Ford asked Gibbs about an unidentified person who tested positive for the virus the day after receiving a vaccination. officials have not identified this person or released details, but Gibbs said RCHD is monitoring this person. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the approved vaccinations do not cause a positive test.
KDHE reported 5,501 new cases, 158 hospitalizations and 130 deaths since Monday across the state.
KDHE said Kansas had a total of 236,818 cases, 7,113 hospitalizations and 3,027 deaths statewide Wednesday.
Geary County recorded 74 new cases for a total of 1,946 Wednesday. Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 46 for 1,224 total cases.