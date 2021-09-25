The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday authorized all Kansas COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin giving the Pfizer booster vaccine to all eligible Kansans.
In a news release, KDHE said the Pfizer booster vaccine can be administered after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave approval Friday morning. The vaccine is only for people who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago.
KDHE said the following people should receive a booster shot:
People 65-years-old and older, regardless of a medical condition
Residents in long-term care settings
People aged 50-64-years-old with underlying medical conditions
KDHE said the following people also may receive a booster shot:
People aged 18-49-years-old with underlying medical conditions
People aged 18-64-years-old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (Occupational or institutional settings are not specifically defined in the CDC recommendation, however, it is intended to include health workers, teachers, grocery store, workers, congregant settings, etc.)
Eligibility for a booster dose based on an underlying medical condition will only require self-attestation — a prescription or assessment from a health care provider is not required. Proof of vaccine card is not required to receive the shot.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the health department will give the booster shots by appointment, but she didn’t give any further details on when those appointments could be booked or when the shots would be given.
Massimi said Riley County health officials will reveal their plan for booster shots early next week.