Residents in southwest Manhattan are advised to boil water before consumption for the next 24-48 hours following three water main breaks Tuesday, officials said.
This caused a drop in the water pressure system, possibly contaminating the water, but Randy DeWitt, assistant director of public works for the city, said the local government wasn't aware of any known contamination Tuesday afternoon.
“The advisory is strictly procedural because we know that some areas of the water system dropped below the water pressure threshold of 20 psi," DeWitt said.
The city government will send water samples to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), which issued the boil water advisory at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Once scientists deem the water safe without bacteria, KDHE will pull the advisory.
Residents outside of southwest Manhattan can continue normal water use, officials said. An estimated 4,700 people are impacted by the advisory.
City administrators said the general boundaries of the affected area are South Delaware Road (east); Stagg Hill Road at Rosencutter Road (south); EJ Frick Drive at Amherst Avenue and Tamarak Drive at Arbor Drive (west); and Wildcat Creek at Seth Child Road and Poyntz Avenue at South Delaware Road (north).
City crews are working to fix the water main breaks at Stagg Hill and Westwood roads. Officials weren't sure what caused the breaks.