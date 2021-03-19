Kansas saw an increase of 606 cases, 46 hospitalizations and five deaths from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total was 299,510 cases, 9,604 hospitalizations and 4,842 deaths on Friday.
Pottawatomie County confirmed a total of 1,802 cases on Friday; Pottawatomie County saw an increase of nine from Wednesday to Friday.
Geary County recorded seven new cases for a total of 3,124 on Friday.
KDHE did not report any area outbreaks in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties on Wednesday.
The Riley County Health Department does not release local data on Fridays.