A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Kansas City man who fired a gun during a botched drug deal in 2019 outside Manhattan High School to eight years in prison.
Dallas Srivisay, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, will serve 96 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said.
Srivisay pleaded guilty in October to charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and discharging a firearm on school property.
According to court records and law enforcement officials, Srivisay and a codefendant, Francisco Valdez-Garibay, of Kansas City, Kansas, participated in a marijuana exchange with a third party in the south parking lot of Manhattan High School West at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019.
“The intended drug deal went bad when the unknown buyer attempted to rob Srivisay’s brother and his codefendant at gunpoint,” acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said in a statement. “The attempted robbery ended in an exchange of gunfire between Srivisay and others when Srivisay began discharging a firearm into the would-be robber’s car.”
Stray bullets struck a house in the 200 block of Ridge Drive, but police did not report any injuries from the incident. The pair, as well as the other vehicle, fled the scene, but Bonner Springs police were later able to find Valdez-Garibay’s vehicle traveling on Interstate 70 near the city. After a high-speed chase with speeds reaching more than 120 miles per hour, officers deployed tire deflation devices, which caused the vehicle to go off the road.
They took all occupants of the vehicle into custody, with only Valdez-Garibay being arrested initially for fleeing law enforcement.
Valdez-Garibay also pleaded guilty in October to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
He will be sentenced May 18. He faces up to 15 years imprisonment, an up $125,000 fine, up to two-and-a-half years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.