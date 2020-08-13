Overall reported crime in Riley County increased slightly from 2018 to 2019, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s 2019 Kansas Crime Index.
According to the report released last week, there were 1,567 reported criminal incidents last year, 15 more than 2018. The offenses include violent crimes such as rape and aggravated assault and property crimes like burglaries and thefts.
Riley County’s reported individual crimes generally followed the same trends across the state, according to the KBI. All categories of offenses experienced a lower number of reports in 2019 than 2018 except for aggravated assaults and batteries, which have been increasing for the past five years. Those offenses also include reports of domestic incidents.
Riley County broke off from trends, however, when it experienced a spike in motor vehicle thefts.
Total violent offenses came in at 270, 15 more than the previous year. There was one murder related to a shooting at a west Manhattan apartment complex in November, and 30 reported rapes, 26 less than in 2018 for an approximately 46% decrease.
There were 21 reported robberies, a 28% decrease. Reported aggravated assaults or batteries increased about 28%, or 48 more than 2018.
There was a total of 1,297 property crime offenses, which remained the same from 2018, including 165 burglaries and 1,026 thefts.
Motor vehicle thefts increased about 128%, from 90 to 205. Law enforcement officials have warned people to not leave valuables in plain sight or unattended, as well as to make sure vehicles are locked to try to deter theft.
Arsons, which are not included in the KBI’s total offenses as reporting across departments varies, decreased from 16 to 13.