The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation into a reported battery incident involving a Riley County police officer.
According to the Riley County Police Department, a man approached a police officer around 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Poyntz Avenue, saying he had been battered at his home by an unidentified police officer earlier in the day.
RCPD contacted the KBI shortly after and said it would fully cooperate with the investigation.
The reported incident comes as protests against police brutality sweep the nation over the past week. On May 25, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a black man, after he was accused of fraud.
Video footage of the incident shows officers, namely ex-officer Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd down to the ground with a knee on his neck for several minutes, even after the man loses consciousness. Floyd died after the incident, reigniting concentrated efforts for the Black Lives Matter movement.