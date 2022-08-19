The Kaw Valley Rodeo surpassed 6,000 attendees for the second year in a row.
County Extension Director Gary Fike spoke to commissioners Thursday about the rodeo and Riley County Fair.
This year, the rodeo had 6,385 attendees. In 2021, the rodeo had a record-high 6,479 attendees.
Fike said Saturday night at the rodeo is usually the busiest and was again this year despite hot temperatures.
The Riley County Fair had about 348 “open-class” exhibits this year, which Fike said was the highest number in three years. He said the highest category for exhibits was arts and handwork with 147, followed by photography with 126. In 2020 there were zero, because of COVID, and in 2021 there were 238 exhibits.
Fike said the fair went very well and thanked the public works department and others to help make the fair happen. He reported the county had a new carnival company this year from Dodge City. Fike said the fair also had three new food vendors, and they said they want to come back next year.
Additionally, commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a project to replace electrical pedestals at the Riley County fairgrounds. The project will cost $3,485.
Community
corrections
Riley County commissioners unanimously approved reimbursement budgets for community corrections.
For the fiscal year 2023, the adult services carry-over reimbursement budget was set at $13,995, which will be used for things like positive drug tests and the sale of cars or equipment purchased with state funds.
Commissioner also approved the fiscal year 2023 juvenile services carry-over reimbursement budget at $14,160 for things like jury duty reimbursement and immediate intervention program fees.
The commission also approved juvenile services making a fiscal year 2022 adjustment of $12,296 for increased staff pay and parent project workbooks, said Shelly Williams, Riley County community corrections director. Williams said the Kansas Department of Corrections requires a grantee with any budget adjustment of more than $5,000 to print their quarterly budget adjustment report.
Other business
Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to access Konza Valley Road Rural Water District 1 for a project.
KDHE wants to access county-owned properties at 800 Elliot St. and 320 Chenango St. for the location of a long-existing plume within Fairmont Park with contamination of groundwater and soil. A contaminant plume is the body of groundwater that has been affected by the presence of pollutants in the soil or aquifer.
The plume has been subject to evaluations by KDHE for several years. KDHE will collect soil and groundwater samples, look at existing wells, and monitoring well installation.
The commission also unanimously approved:
- Equipment leases for three mini track loaders and one rubber-tire skid loader. The three-year, $51,500 lease is with White Star Machinery.
- A contract extension for temporary services by Linda Davies to continue assisting the planning department with environmental health services. Davies’ contract pays her $50 an hr for up to 16 hours per week. The contract extension is for another 90 days.
- Exchanging $253,886 in federal funds for fiscal year 2022 in exchange for state money. The exchange rate is 90 cents on the dollar. The county will get $228,497.50, which will go to the capital improvement fund for a project that has not been determined. John Ellermann, county public works director, said the exchange allows more flexibility to spend the money, but it has to be spent on transportation.