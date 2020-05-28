The 45th annual Kaw Valley Rodeo is canceled this summer because of the coronavirus. It’s not yet clear if the carnival will occur.
Manhattan’s Kaw Valley Rodeo Association announced the cancellation this week. The rodeo was planned for July 23, 24 and 25.
However, officials are planning for a Riley County Fair in some capacity, said Gary Fike, Riley County Extension director.
“Right now, the way things look, we are looking forward to having a 4-H fair with all normal exhibits and shows,” Fike said in a Thursday email to The Mercury.
Fike said he has not received confirmation from Ottaway Amusement, the company that puts on the carnival, on if it is coming to the fair.
If there is no carnival, Fike said, there will likely be no interest from food vendors.
“I wouldn’t expect many of them to show up if we have a 4-H fair only,” he said.
He said officials are working on a plan B to host a “meaningful 4-H showcase that will look different.”
“Perhaps a one-on-one practicing social distancing, come-and-go judging of project exhibits,” he said.
Fike said the Riley County Health Department will provide direction on whether the fair can occur.
“We’ve held off on a lot of things we normally do, because, in all reality, we could get canceled in a moment’s notice,” he said.